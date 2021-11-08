Yemen: Health Cluster Bulletin, July and August 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

• A total of 1,245 Health Facilities (16 Governorate Hospitals, 136 District Hospitals, 62 General Hospitals, 20 Specialized Hospitals, 384 Health Centers and 627 Health Units) are being supported by Health Cluster Partners.

• As of the 31st of August 2021, 7873 positive COVID19 cases and 1473 deaths have been confirmed by MoPHP Aden (COVID-19 reports are only from the southern governorates).

• As of the 31st of August 2021, Health Cluster Partners supported a total number of 258 DTCs and 503 ORCs in 169 Priority districts.

Situation update

The overall situation in Yemen, including the Humanitarian situation, has been deteriorating and worsening during the past years, resulting in catastrophic numbers and levels.

The impact of the drivers of the crisis is most visible in the growing risk of famine and severe acute malnutrition, disease outbreaks (COVID-19, Cholera, Diphtheria, Vector-borne (Dengue & Malaria), conflict casualties, forced displacement and reversal of past development gains.

Over six years of conflict that has killed and injured tens of thousands of civilians, causing immense suffering for the Yemeni people.

This has led to increasing number of people in need for live saving & essential health services. According to HNO 2021, the people in need for health assistance during 2021 will reach a whopping 20.1 Million people with 11.6 million are in acute need.

Health Cluster Partners are continuing to support & to strengthening the public health system to ensure that essential, life-saving health services, are being provided to respond to the urgent health needs of the people of Yemen.

However, the shortage in funding during 2020 led to further deterioration of the current health system.

Out of the 304.6 million USD needed for the health sector, only 27.4%% was funded during 2020. the situation in 2021 is not looking any better. Failure to acquire the funds needed for the health response will endanger the lives of millions of Yemenis who are in dire need of the medical health services being provided.

In addition to economic deterioration including the inflation of the Yemeni Rial exchange rate, which broken the 1000 YR/ 1 USD barrier in the South and 600 YR/1USD in the North.

Intensified fighting in Marib governorates have increased during the past few months. According to the IOM displacement tracker, more than 6000 households have been displaced in Marib so far. This is putting more strain and load on the health cluster partners who are providing essential health services to the IDPs.