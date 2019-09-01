Yemen: Health Cluster Bulletin, July 2019

Highlights

- A total of 3,011 Health Facilities (17 Governorate Hospitals, 120 District Hospitals, 66 General Hospitals, 19 Specialized Hospitals, 951 Health Centers and 1,838 Health Units) are supported by Health Cluster Partners.

- The cumulative total number of suspected cholera cases from 1st January to 31st July 2019 is 543,793 with 786 associated deaths (CFR.14%). Out of the reported cases, 91,556 cases were reported in July 2019. Children under five represent 24% of total suspected cases and the proportion of severe cases is 15.5%. According to July 2019 data, the outbreak has affected 22 of 23 governorates and 304 of 333 districts in Yemen.

- As of July 2019, the Health Cluster Partners supported a total of 181 DTCs and 366 ORCs in the 147 Priority districts.

- The Health Cluster conducted an online capacity needs assessment survey to prioritize on the areas for partners’ capacity building. Top on the list of the training needs by the Partners were: - Project management and assessment panning, Minimum service package, Proposal development and contingency preparedness planning.

- The Health Cluster led Reproductive Health project that is implemented by the Yemen Health Cluster had conducted a training workshop on Infection Prevention and Control from 2nd to 4th July 2019 for 25 Healthcare providers from pilot health facilities of Al-Sheikh Othman district in Aden.

- A joint Health and WASH meeting was convened on 17th July 2019 at MoPHP to support MOH and MOW in the efforts of Cholera Response.