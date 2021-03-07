Yemen: Health Cluster Bulletin, January 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

• A total of 1,206 Health Facilities (16 Governorate Hospitals, 131 District Hospitals, 62 General Hospitals, 19 Specialized Hospitals, 382 Health Centers and 596 Health Units) are being supported by Health Cluster Partners.

• As of the 31st of January 2021, 2125 positive COVID19 cases and 616 deaths have been confirmed by MOH Aden (COVID-19 reports are only from the southern governorates).

• The cumulative total number of suspected Cholera cases from the 1st of January to the 31st of January 2021 is (5135) with (2) associated deaths (CFR 0.04%). Children under five represent (26.64%) whilst the elderly above 60 years of age accounted for (6%) of total suspected cases. The outbreak has so far affected in 2021: (13) of 23 governorates and (152) of 333 districts in Yemen.

• As of the 31st of January 2021, Health Cluster Partners supported a total number of 137 DTCs and 252 ORCs in 169 Priority districts.