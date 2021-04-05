Yemen: Health Cluster Bulletin, February 2021

As of the 28th of February 2021, 2273 positive COVID-19 cases and 632 deaths have been confirmed by MoPHP Aden (COVID-19 reports are only from the southern governorates).

The cumulative total number of suspected Cholera cases from the 1st of January to the 28th of February 2021 is (9643) with (2) associated deaths (CFR 0.02%). Children under five represent (25.94%) whilst the elderly above 60 years of age accounted for (6.23%) of total suspected cases. The outbreak has so far affected in 2020: (14) of 23 governorates and (175) of 333 districts in Yemen.