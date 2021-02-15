Yemen: Health Cluster Bulletin, December 2020

As of the 31st of December 2020, 2103 positive COVID-19 cases and 611 deaths have been confirmed by MOH Aden (COVID-19 reports are only from the southern governorates).

The cumulative total number of suspected Cholera cases from the 1st of January to the 31 of December, 2020 is (230540) with (84) associated deaths (CFR 0.04%). Children under five represent (26.54%) whilst the elderly above 60 years of age accounted for (5.72%) of total suspected cases. The outbreak has so far affected in 2020: (22) of 23 governorates and (300) of 333 districts in Yemen..