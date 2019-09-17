Yemen: Health Cluster Bulletin, August 2019

The cumulative total number of suspected cholera cases from 1st January to 31st August 2019 is 671,598 with 845 associated deaths (CFR 0.14%). Out of the reported cases, 73,802 cases were reported in August 2019. Children under five represent 25% whilst the elderly above 60 years of age account for 7% of total suspected cases. The outbreak has so far affected 22 of 23 governorates and 305 of 333 districts in Yemen.