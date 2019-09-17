17 Sep 2019

Yemen: Health Cluster Bulletin, August 2019

from World Health Organization, Health Cluster
HIGHLIGHTS

  • Health Cluster partners supported 3,011 Health Facilities (17 Governorate Hospitals, 120 District Hospitals, 66 General Hospitals, 19 Specialized Hospitals, 951 Health Centers and 1,838 Health Units) during the month of August.

  • The cumulative total number of suspected cholera cases from 1st January to 31st August 2019 is 671,598 with 845 associated deaths (CFR 0.14%). Out of the reported cases, 73,802 cases were reported in August 2019. Children under five represent 25% whilst the elderly above 60 years of age account for 7% of total suspected cases. The outbreak has so far affected 22 of 23 governorates and 305 of 333 districts in Yemen.

  • As of 31st August 2019, the Health Cluster Partners supported a total of 181 DTCs and 366 ORCs in the 147 Priority districts.

  • The Health Cluster participated in two (2) Cholera task force meetings convened by the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Water at National Level and six such meetings at the Hub level.

