Yemen: Health Cluster Bulletin, April-May 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

During April and May 2020, Health Cluster Partners supported a total number of 2624 Health Facilities (16 Governorate Hospitals, 127 District Hospitals, 59 General Hospitals, 19 Specialized Hospitals, 652 Health Centers, and 1751 Health Units).

The cumulative total number of suspected Cholera cases from January 1st to May 31st 2020 is 137003 with 36 associated deaths (CFR 0.03%). Children under five represent 23% whilst the elderly above 60 years of age accounted for 6.0% of total suspected cases.

The outbreak has so far affected in 2020: 22 of 23 governorates and 292 of 333 districts in Yemen.

As of 31st of May 2020, Health Cluster Partners supported a total number of 186 DTCs and 770 ORCs in the 147 Priority districts and 253 DTCs and 1015 ORCs at the National Level.

Situation Update

Yemen is in the midst of the worst manmade humanitarian crisis in the world. The people in need has increased reaching a whopping 24.1 million people out of 29 million people. Out of the 24.1 million people in need, 19.7 million person require some sort of health assistance and 14 million out of those are in dire need of health assistance. 45 Health cluster partners with ongoing active projects are currently supporting and responding to the health needs of the Yemeni people working in 2624 health facilities all over Yemen. Providing continuous support and health services requires the sustainability of funding for the health operations in Yemen, which supports the most vulnerable groups in the country.

Intensified fighting and spread of conflict areas has led to an increasing number of IDPs all over the country. This, in addition to current spread of epidemics such as Cholera and COVID-19 has deteriorated the conditions of these vulnerable groups and increased the needs. Health Cluster partners are responding to their needs by mobile health clinics and service provisions at camps.

In addition to the all current epidemics and conflict, the Yemeni people now have to deal with another threat, The Corona virus. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Yemen will be disastrous and will lead to more suffering of the people. More information are detailed in the below COVI-D-19 Highlight.