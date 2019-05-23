Yemen: Health Cluster Bulletin, April 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

A total of 2,892 Health Facilities (17 Governorate Hospitals, 112 District Hospitals, 57 General Hospitals, 19 Specialized Hospitals, 907 Health Centers and 1,756 Health Units) are supported by Health Cluster Partners.

From 1 January 2019 to 28 April 2019, the cumulative figures were - 278,584 suspected cholera cases, 99,217 rapid diagnostic tests (RDT) were performed, 57,197 RDT positive, 2,915 confirmed cases with 561 associated deaths and a CFR of 0.20%. Children under five years of age represent 22.6% of the total suspected cases. The proportion of severe cases is 17%.

The Health Cluster Partners are supporting 222 DTCs and 1,084 ORCs across Yemen in 147 priority districts.

There is a gap in one district (Hyran) due inaccessibility and ongoing conflict.

The OCV campaign in April 2019 was conducted in Amana Al Asmah Governorate in three districts with an overall vaccination coverage of 89% = 1,087,093 people.

A joint Cholera review meeting was held on 14 April 2019 in Aden, under the patronage of the Ministry of Health, Population, and Ministry of Water with the support of Health & WASH Clusters to review cholera response in 2018 and prepare a roadmap for 2019.