Yemen: Hajjah Governorate - Flash Update 2 | 28 January-3 February 2019

Highlights

• Hostilities in Hajjah Governorate caused a spike in civilian casualties and increased displacement.

• An inter-agency mission to Abs District and Hajjah town found significant needs among displaced families.

• Humanitarian partners are scaling up assistance to people affected by the evolving situation in Hajjah Governorate.

Situation Overview

Hostilities continue in Hajjah Governorate. During the reporting period, armed confrontations, artillery shelling and airstrikes were reported in various villages in Kushar, Mustaba, Haradh and Midi districts causing a significant spike in civilian casualties.

On 1 February, ten civilians were reportedly injured in two separate airstrikes that struck vehicles in Mustaba and Bakil Al Mir districts. Between 24-30 January, the Civilian Impact Monitoring Project documented 42 civilian casualties; 35 casualties – of whom 8 killed and 27 injured – caused by the shelling of a camp for internally displaced people (IDPs) in Bani Al Haddad, Haradh District. The other 7 resulted from airstrikes, marking the highest weekly civilian casualty rate in Hajjah since November 2018.

Ongoing fighting in Haradh, Hayran and Mustaba districts resulted in daily displacement to neighbouring Abs District, where some IDPs sought shelter in one of the 309 settlements scattered across the district. Since June 2018, around 25,000 families (about 150,00 people) have been displaced to and within Hajjah Governorate. The majority of these IDPs live in Abs District.

An inter-agency mission comprising of IOM, OCHA, UNFPA, UNHCR, UNICEF and WHO visited Hajjah Governorate from 27-29 January to conduct a rapid assessment of the current humanitarian situation in Abs District and Hajjah town. The focus was on needs and gaps in the on-going response.

Findings of the inter-agency mission

The mission visited four IDPs settlements (two in each location) and two health facilities and met with humanitarian partners and local authorities. More than 420,000 IDPs live in Hajjah Governorate, representing the second highest concentration of IDPs of any governorate in Yemen and is only surpassed by Sana’a Governorate.

The mission found that the majority of the new IDPs had been displaced multiple times within the Governorate, making them more vulnerable. Newly displaced families lack adequate non-food items (NFIs), latrines and are short of water. Many of the displaced families have not received NFIs and have not yet been included in the food rolls.

Partners on the ground reported a lack of fuel for the disposal of solid waste, including in areas of where IDPs are hosted. Efforts are underway to identify a partner to cover the gap.

Humanitarian Response

As a result of the preliminary assessment findings, partners started scaling up activities in the governorate. As an immediate step, UN agencies based in Al Hudaydah agreed to allocate 6,000 NFI and 5,500 emergency shelter kits to be distributed in February mainly in Abs District and install 3,000 latrines.

Plans are also under way to distribute food to an additional 15,000 IDP families (90,000 individuals) in February - on top of the existing caseload - and increase water trucking and connect some IDP settlements to existing water networks.

To better understand the current water and sanitation needs and to improve the response, the General Authority for Rural Water Supply Projects will carry out a technical assessment amongst vulnerable displaced and host community populations living in Al Miftah, Kuhlan Ash Sharaf, Ku’aydinah and Ash Shahil districts.

Two local partners are providing WASH-related services in parts of Haradh District, but the number of active partners remains limited. Cluster partners have also agreed to truck water for 1,000 families. In Abs, an estimated 500 families in one settlement do not have access to water. Further more, Cluster partners will pre-position more WASH supplies within Hajjah.

In Hajjah City, WHO has installed an oxygen station in Al Jomhouri Public Hospital with the capacity of 50 cylinders per day.

The Food Security and Agriculture Cluster aims to reach over 1.46 million people with food assistance across the governorate in February. More than 60 per cent of the 2.5 million people who live in Hajjah Governorates are estimated to be in acute need of food assistance.

These activities will address a portion of the urgent gaps but more is needed and the Regional Coordination Team is working on identifying other urgent response measures to fill critical gaps beyond February.