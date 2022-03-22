Yemen: Guaranteeing access to water in Roma’s neighborhood

The protracted conflict in Yemen has caused chronic a water crisis that can only be addressed through durable solutions. Currently, over 19.3 million Yemenis are estimated to lack access to clean and safe water, making Yemen one of the most dire water crises in the world. The Roma neighborhood is a new community, formed by internal migration patterns and population displacement over the last seven years, located in the Dhamar Governorate, in the west part of Yemen near Sanaa.

In celebration of World Water Day, meant to raise awareness on the importance of access to clean, drinkable water especially for conflict affected populations, ACTED sheds a light on advancements and durable solutions implemented through a EuropeAid project. The ACTED-led consortium was able to bring clean, consistent water to 3,000-3,500 vulnerable households in Yemen for the first time through the completion of a large water network!

As part of the EuropeAid-funded project "Promoting Resilience and Social Cohesion Through an Integrated Response to Vulnerable Communities in Yemen," ACTED and its 5 partner NGOs : NRC, DRC, SFCG, IRC and CARE seek to implement durable solutions by rehabilitating and constructing public service infrastructures in the most affected regions. ACTED's most recent success in sustainable public service delivery was constructing a water network for the Roma neighborhood.

Roma neighborhood: providing access to water for vulnerable families

Being such a recently developed community, the Roma neighborhood lacks most public services that exist in pre-war areas. The number of families in the Roma neighborhood is estimated to be comprised of 3,000-3,500 households. The assessment on the population revealed that 50% are marginalized, 20% are Internally Displaced People (IDPs) and 30% are host community families. This expansive neighborhood is divided into 8 smaller neighborhoods (Roma, Al-Kahraba, Abu Hassan Al-Hamdani, Al Sharifa, Bin Dawood, Al-Mahajar, Al-Barid, and Al-Bayada).

"*Prior to the establishment of the Roma neighborhood water network by ACTED, the Roma neighborhood did not have a fixed water source within the neighborhood. People used to fetch water from a well located an hour away from the neighborhood. The owner of the well raised water to the tanks in assistance to them. However, when the water pump broke down, the residents of the Roma neighborhood were forced to go to a factory two hours away from the neighborhood to collect water. Most of the women in the neighborhood spent the whole day fetching water, and the amount they brought daily did not exceed 100 liters of water per family.*" Said the Director of the Roma Water Unit, Abdulaziz Mohsen Hussein Doma.

ACTED is currently engaged in an ongoing rehabilitation of 18 water points in both the Dhamar and Lahj Governorates. On 7 August 2021, ACTED completed the construction of the two phases of Roma water networks with a total length 10,700 M.L. in Dhamar City. The water network has been connected to the first four sub-neighborhoods that were mentioned previously (Roma, Al-Kahraba, Abu Hassan Al-Hamdani, and Al Sharifa).

Water access in Yemen is essential to avoid the spread of diseases and access to education “Having no fixed water source resulted in the spread of diseases and epidemics in the neighborhood due to the lack of hygiene, while also resulting in many students dropping out of schools and the reluctance of parents to enroll their children in schools. This phenomenon was due to children and women’s main responsibilities in providing water to homes,” Abdulaziz also added.

Abdulaziz always strived to provide the basic component of life, “water,” for the residents of the neighborhood whom are among the poorest and most deserving families. He then added that seeing the apparent happiness and joy in the eyes of the neighborhood’s residents was a true joy for him.

Abdulaziz explained that there is a fund in the Water Foundation called the Depreciation Fund (AL-Ihlak Fund). “This fund is based on taking a percentage of the Roma Water network’s revenues and financial returns” to find future solutions to any problem that the water network may encounter. There is a regular maintenance committee and follow-up to any technical problems that may occur in the network.

The staff and volunteers of the Water Foundation in the district of Roma spread awareness on various ideas on how the water network serves them, the importance of sustainability of water in the neighborhood, and how the water network must be preserved as it is considered one of the achievements that they are most proud of in the neighborhood.

Now with the availability of water, the heads of households do not have to worry about their inability to provide water for their family members nor pay 12,000 Yemeni Rials for water trucking. Children, in particular girls, have returned to school, and the phenomenon of children dropping out of schools has decreased. Women, especially pregnant and lactating women, are no longer fearing water scarcity nor for their household’s personal hygienic practices as the hygienic level in the neighborhood has increased with the availability of clean water. The Roma water network covers 1700 families and a school within the neighborhood. Also, the increase in Water Foundation revenues will lead into the payment of employee’s salaries and the provision of funds for future projects’ expansions for the Foundation’s services, as well as for the provision of maintenance fees.

Najeeb Ayyash, the head of an eight-member family and a resident of the Roma neighborhood said, “I now have a source of income because I was one of the first to join the water service at the Water Foundation in Dhamar. Also, my house, and especially the bathroom, are now clean and my wife is also able to take care of our children’s hygiene more easily. Neighboring families that no longer send their children to work in order to provide cash to buy water and bread for the family.”

Ayyash’s wife, “Abih”, added that, “I used to wait the whole day from morning until my children return from school in order to go fetch water together until sunset, and although we spent the whole day collecting water, the water we collected was still not enough. I am relieved now with the water abundancy, the situation before was humiliating and very difficult for me. Now my kids have time to study and do homework…. Now we have a decent life”

Khaizran, the head of a four-member family and a resident of the Roma neighborhood, added that as she went out to work to provide a living, her children delivered water to her kitchen, bathroom and all the facilities inside her home. Her children were responsible for providing water from the Sabil Tanks, (tanks provided, as a part of water trucking activity, by the Yemeni Red Crescent Society) which are more than 100 meters away from her house.

She then mentioned, “Now I am no longer worried about water cut offs, because the water comes every week. The level of hygiene has increased, and I also have quality time to spend with my family”.