31 Dec 2017

Yemen government says 32 killed in air strike, disputing U.N. toll

DUBAI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Officials in Yemen's mostly Saudi-based government said 32 civilians were killed in a Saudi-led coalition air strike on a market in the Taiz region earlier this week, disputing a U.N. death toll of 56.

