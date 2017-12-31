Yemen government says 32 killed in air strike, disputing U.N. toll
DUBAI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Officials in Yemen's mostly Saudi-based government said 32 civilians were killed in a Saudi-led coalition air strike on a market in the Taiz region earlier this week, disputing a U.N. death toll of 56.
