Yemen

Yemen - On-going floods (DG ECHO, media, UN OCHA, YMS, Reliefweb, UN)(ECHO Daily Flash of 22 April 2020)

  • Heavy rain continue affecting several Governorates in Yemen. On 14 and 15 April, severe flooding hit Sana’a and Marib governorates, killing 7 people. On 21 April, Aden Governorate was also affected by flash floods and 8 people reported dead. Flood waters destroyed buildings, water installations, sanitation systems and emergency and temporary shelters of families displaced by the conflict.

  • Close to 1,000 households were affected in Sana’a governorate and over 5,000 in Marib governorate alone. Water wells contaminated with flood water and sewage pose a great risk for increase of cholera. In the first 15 weeks of this year, 112,851 suspected cholera cases have been reported in country.

  • Humanitarian partners, supported by DG ECHO, were immediately mobilised to conduct independent assessments and emergency response in the most affected locations, particularly in support of most vulnerable conflict affected populations.

  • Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over west Yemen, with locally very heavy rain across south-west Governorates.

