Yemen - On-going floods (DG ECHO, media, UN OCHA, YMS, Reliefweb, UN)(ECHO Daily Flash of 22 April 2020)

Heavy rain continue affecting several Governorates in Yemen. On 14 and 15 April, severe flooding hit Sana’a and Marib governorates, killing 7 people. On 21 April, Aden Governorate was also affected by flash floods and 8 people reported dead. Flood waters destroyed buildings, water installations, sanitation systems and emergency and temporary shelters of families displaced by the conflict.

Close to 1,000 households were affected in Sana’a governorate and over 5,000 in Marib governorate alone. Water wells contaminated with flood water and sewage pose a great risk for increase of cholera. In the first 15 weeks of this year, 112,851 suspected cholera cases have been reported in country.

Humanitarian partners, supported by DG ECHO, were immediately mobilised to conduct independent assessments and emergency response in the most affected locations, particularly in support of most vulnerable conflict affected populations.