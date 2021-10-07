Yemen: Gender Network Presence (January to July 2021)

OVERVIEW

The Gender Network is an Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) recommended tool that contributes to ensuring that gender is effectively addressed in humanitarian programming and response. The Gender Network consists of Gender focal points, advisors and/or representatives from clusters, UN agencies, international NGOs, local NGOs and civil society organizations that engage in development and humanitarian interventions in Yemen. The key objective of the Gender Network is to provide technical support to both humanitarian and development partners. Its main functions are to serve as a platform to strengthen gender equality programming, set the strategic direction for the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) and Inter-Cluster Coordination Mechanism (ICCM) on gender equality and women and girls’ empowerment, and advocate for key emerging issues related to gender equality in Yemen.