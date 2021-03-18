Yemen
Yemen – Fuel crisis and Humanitarian Response Plan (DG ECHO, UN agencies, NGOs, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 March 2021)
- Since 3 January 2021, no fuel vessels have been permitted to berth in Hodeida ports. Currently, 14 commercial vessels carrying some 340,000 metric tons of fuel are waiting for clearance to provide fuel to the north of Yemen, where fuel scarcity is resulting in rising fuel prices on the unofficial market.
- Both private sector and humanitarian response are impacted, including the continuity of milling wheat for food distributions, transportation of essential (food) commodities, electricity provision through generators for hospitals and water treatment plants.
- According to the Civil Aviation authority in Sana’a, fuel shortages could also impact the operation of humanitarian flights at Sana’a International Airport, which would severely limit staff movements.
- Urgent clearance of fuel vessels is needed to avoid a further deterioration of the already dire humanitarian situation.
- The Humanitarian Response Plan for 2021 was published on 16 March. It seeks to mobilise USD 3.85 billion to provide life-saving aid to 16 million people.