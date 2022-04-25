Yemen | Food Security Quarterly Review - Q4 2021 (year in review)

Highlights of 2021

• Conflict: The escalation of hostilities continued during 2021 and armed conflict intensified in Ma’rib, Al Jawf, Al Bayda, Shabwah, Ta’iz and Al Hodeidah governorates.

• Exchange rate: The Yemeni riyal weakened in areas under IRG and slid to an-all-time low of YER 1,654/USD 1 at end of November, by then the riyal had lost more than half of its recorded value at the beginning of the year. In December, the riyal saw an abrupt appreciation by 91 percent, and reached YER 865/USD 1 at end of the year.

• Fuel imports: Total imports of fuel through Al Hodeidah and Saleef ports decreased by 69 percent in 2021, compared to 2020.

• Fuel prices: The pump price of petrol and diesel doubled during 2021 in areas under IRG, compared to 88 percent increase in prices of petrol and 65 percent increase in prices of diesel in areas under Sana'a-based authorities.

• Food imports: The volume of annual food imports through Al Hodeidah and Saleef ports during 2021 remained the same as 2020, while food imports through Aden port increased in 2021 by 66 percent from the year before.

• Global food prices: The global FAO Food-Price Index reached a 10-year high in December 2021, recording its highest levels since 2011.

• Humanitarian food assistance: In late December, WFP announced reduced rations due to severe funding shortfalls, affecting eight million people as of January 2022.

• Minimum food basket in areas under IRG: The cost of MFB increased by 119 percent during 2021 and reached an all-time high of YER 18,654 in the first week of December.

• Minimum food basket in areas under Sana’a-based authorities: The cost of MFB increased by 41 percent in 2021 and reached an all-time high of YER 7,698 in December.

• Nearly half of the interviewed households reported inadequate food consumption in December 2021, marking an increase of 24 percent compared to January 2021. At the same time, the share of households with severe food consumption gaps increased by 54 percent in 2021, particularly towards the end of the year, with one in every five Yemeni households reporting “poor food consumption”.

• The frequent and severe levels of adoption of negative coping strategies is rampant in Yemen. Throughout 2021, nearly nine out of every ten households applied at least one food-based coping mechanism to deal with insufficient access to food.