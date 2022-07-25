Yemen | Food Security Quarterly Review - Q1 2022 (year in review)

Highlights of Q1-2022

• Prevalence of inadequate access to food: Food insecurity remains persistently high during Q1-2022. Half of the surveyed households during March were unable to meet their minimum food needs, indicating that the country reached the worst nationwide levels of food insecurity since 2018. This was driven by an escalation of conflict levels, all time high food prices, high fuel prices and a reduction in humanitarian food assistance.

• IPC results in March 2022: In Q1-2022, 17.4 million Yemenis are facing acute food insecurity with 31,000 living in famine-like conditions (IPC Phase 5). By mid-2022, acute food insecurity is projected to increase to 19 million, with 161,000 people facing famine-like conditions.

• Humanitarian food assistance: Due to funding shortfalls, as of January 2022, WFP targeted eight million people with reduced rations in each distribution cycle, while five million people living in areas of highest concern were targeted for food assistance with full rations.

• Conflict: Q1-2022 saw the highest quarterly civilian casualty count over the past three years, with higher proportion recorded in Sa’dah, Al Hodeidah, Ma’rib, Ta’iz, Shabwah and Sana’a City. However, in late March, the parties to the conflict in the country agreed on the United Nations proposal for a nationwide two-month truce starting 2nd of April.

• Exchange rate: The exchange rate continued to fluctuate in areas under IRG. During Q1-2022, the Yemeni riyal lost 28 percent of its recorded value at the beginning of the year. However, the exchange rate appreciated by 34 percent between end of March and mid of April following the truce, largely due to the anticipation of USD two billion deposit from KSA and UAE at CBY Aden in 2022.

• Fuel imports: Total imports of fuel through the northern ports of Al Hodeidah and Saleef decreased by 11 percent in Q1-2022 compared to the last quarter of 2021, while fuel imports through the southern ports of Aden and Mukalla increased by around 80 percent during the same period.

• Food imports: The volume of food imports during Q1-2022 increased by 24 percent through Al Hodeidah and Saleef ports compared to Q4-2021, while it remained stable for Aden port. However, the food imports through Aden port in Q1-2022 and Q4-2021 were comparably lower than the first three quarters of 2021, largely associated with the reduction of humanitarian food assistance in Yemen, which is mostly imported through Aden port.

• Global food and fuel prices: The global FAO Food Price Index increased significantly in March 2022 to a new all-time high since 1990, at the same time, fertilizer prices reached their highest level since late 2008. In addition, the global crude oil prices in March marked the highest level recorded over the past ten years.

• Fuel prices: The prices of fuel sold through gas stations and black markets reached an all-time high during Q1-2022. The pump price of petrol and diesel increased by 78 and 90 percent respectively over Q1-2022 in areas under IRG control compared to the last quarter of 2021, while areas under Sana'a-based authorities saw increases of 20 percent and 43 percent respectively.

• Minimum food basket in areas under IRG: The monthly average cost of MFB increased by 25 percent during January-March, reaching another all-time peak of YER 17,168 in March 2022. It is highly concerning that families are now required to pay twice as much to keep the same level of food consumption which they struggled to maintain in 2021.