Yemen Food Security Outlook Update August 2019

Increased conflict in Aden threatens further disruption to livelihoods and port activities

KEY MESSAGES

• Approximately 17 million people in Yemen face Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or worse acute food insecurity and are in urgent need of humanitarian food assistance. It is expected the scale-up of humanitarian assistance in 2019 has lessened the severity of acute food insecurity in many areas. However, temporary reductions in food rations nationwide have restricted a key source of food among many Yeminis. While food rations were expected to return to normal levels in early September, further pipeline breaks may occur in September or October.

• Fighting substantially escalated in Aden in early August due to clashes between UAE- and Saudi-backed factions of progovernment forces. Continued conflict in Aden risks increasing displacement, damaging port and airport infrastructure, impeding Central Bank operations, and restricting humanitarian access, in addition to threatening the stability of the surrounding south.

• A risk of Famine (IPC Phase 5) persists in Yemen. Famine (IPC Phase 5) would be possible in the event that conflict: 1) significantly disrupts port operations, greatly limiting the country’s capacity to import food, or 2) limits trade flows from the ports to interior markets for a prolonged period of time.