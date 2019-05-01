01 May 2019

Yemen Food Security Outlook Update, April 2019

Staple food prices remain generally stable, but increased conflict reported in Hajjah and Ad-Dali

KEY MESSAGES

• FEWS NET estimates that approximately 17 million people in Yemen would be in need of urgent action (IPC Phase 3 or higher) in the absence of ongoing humanitarian food assistance. Sa’ada and Hajjah governorates are in Emergency (IPC Phase 4), which is associated with large food consumption gaps and/or extreme depletion of livelihood assets. Of the remaining governorates in Crisis (IPC Phase 3), six would be in Emergency (IPC Phase 4) in the absence of ongoing assistance.

• Wheat flour remains available on most markets in Yemen, although fuel shortages continue to be reported. Wheat flour prices have been generally stable in recent months, after sharply peaking and then declining in late 2018. Nevertheless, wheat flour prices remain 85 to 130 percent higher than in 2014, prior to the ongoing conflict, while household purchasing power remains constrained by below normal levels of income.

• The Yemeni Riyal has gained in strength in recent weeks, appreciating from 579 YER/USD in February to 516 YER/USD in early April. Recent improvements in the Yemeni Rial’s value are attributed to expected withdrawals of foreign exchange from the Central Bank in Aden for payment of some salaries, as well as the government’s recent decision to allow importers to use Yemeni Rials to pay for fuel imports.

