Yemen Food Security Outlook, March to September 2022

Key Messages

Household purchasing power has been significantly eroded by years of economic decline and compounding shocks. Given lack of income and very high prices of food and non-food commodities, many have exhausted available livelihood coping strategies, forcing millions toward more severe food coping strategies such as skipping meals. Eight million beneficiaries of humanitarian assistance have been receiving reduced rations since late 2021. At the area level, Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and Crisis! (IPC Phase 3!) outcomes are likely widespread. Many households facing ration reductions have likely been unable to compensate for the sudden reduction in food and income, with an increasing number likely to face widening consumption gaps and Emergency (IPC Phase 4) outcomes during local lean periods.

Despite ceasefires announced by the Sana’a-based authorities (SBA) and the Saudi-led coalition, fighting has continued throughout last week of March, with Marib worst affected. Conflict continues to cause new population displacement, further straining resources at displacement sites. According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), as of March 30, an estimated 24,496 people had been displaced since January, most of whom were in Al Hudaydah, Shabwah, Marib, and Taizz governorates.

In areas controlled by the internationally-recognized government (IRG), the Yemeni Rial depreciated slightly in March despite improved supply of hard currency in markets. In March 2022, the parallel market exchange rate in Aden averaged 1,239 YER/USD, 11 percent higher than in the previous month and 39 percent higher than same time last year, according to data from FAO. Meanwhile, in SBA-controlled areas, strict control measures together with stable foreign currency inflows from domestic trade have contributed to keeping local currency exchange rates largely stable.