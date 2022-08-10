Yemen Food Security Outlook, June 2022

Emergency (IPC Phase 4) outcomes expected in four governorates amid cuts to food assistance
Key Messages
Due to inadequate funds, WFP has announced further significant reductions to emergency food assistance levels in Yemen, with all beneficiaries now expected to receive only 50 percent rations in the coming months. Although Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and Crisis! (IPC Phase 3!) outcomes are expected to remain widespread, more severe Emergency (IPC Phase 4) outcomes are now expected to emerge in Hajjah, Marib, Lahj, and Abyan during the agricultural off-season from August to October. In these governorates, concurrent reductions in household purchasing power, seasonally limited access to food and income in lowland areas, and reductions in food assistance will leave many households with large food consumption gaps or compel them to use emergency coping strategies. By November, most of these areas will likely see improvement back to Crisis! (IPC Phase 3!), based on the assumption that the start of the harvest of cereals and fruits/vegetables will provide an increase in food and income sources for many poor households. However, Emergency (IPC Phase 4) will likely persist in Marib through January, given the significant number of displaced households who are highly dependent on humanitarian assistance.
Despite a recent reduction in levels of conflict, income-earning opportunities remain highly limited in Yemen and household purchasing power continues to decline as prices of food and essential non-food commodities rise further. Yemen is highly dependent on imports for its food supply and previously sourced a significant share of its staple wheat from Ukraine. Since the invasion, traders have struggled to source wheat from alternative suppliers. In IRG-controlled areas, stocks are reportedly running low. Some periods of localized shortages are likely in the coming three months before additional supply arrives.
High global fuel and food prices, disruptions to imported food commodity supply chains as traders struggle to source wheat from alternative suppliers, and depreciation of the currency in IRG-controlled areas drove the local price of basic food commodities upward in both IRG- and SBA-controlled areas in June 2022 after a slight decline in late April and May. According to FAO price data, the average price of imported wheat flour was 30 percent higher in June 2022 than the same time last year in SBA-controlled areas and 61 percent higher than the same time last year in IRG-controlled areas.