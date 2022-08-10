Yemen Food Security Outlook, June 2022

Due to inadequate funds, WFP has announced further significant reductions to emergency food assistance levels in Yemen, with all beneficiaries now expected to receive only 50 percent rations in the coming months. Although Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and Crisis! (IPC Phase 3!) outcomes are expected to remain widespread, more severe Emergency (IPC Phase 4) outcomes are now expected to emerge in Hajjah, Marib, Lahj, and Abyan during the agricultural off-season from August to October. In these governorates, concurrent reductions in household purchasing power, seasonally limited access to food and income in lowland areas, and reductions in food assistance will leave many households with large food consumption gaps or compel them to use emergency coping strategies. By November, most of these areas will likely see improvement back to Crisis! (IPC Phase 3!), based on the assumption that the start of the harvest of cereals and fruits/vegetables will provide an increase in food and income sources for many poor households. However, Emergency (IPC Phase 4) will likely persist in Marib through January, given the significant number of displaced households who are highly dependent on humanitarian assistance.