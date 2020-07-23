Yemen - Food insecurity (UN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 July 2020)

Integrated Food Insecurity Phase classification (IPC) partial analysis for southern Yemen has been released on 22 July and shows high level of food insecurity due to the combined effects of protracted conflict, economic decline, natural disasters and impact of COVID-19.

Out of the 133 districts analyzed, 16 are in Emergency (IPC Phase 4), 103 are in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) while the remainder are in Stressed (IPC Phase 2). Out of the total population of 7.9 million people of the analysed districts, 3.2 million people are facing high level of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 and above) if humanitarian food assistance is kept at the current levels.