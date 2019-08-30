Yemen: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - August 29, 2019

SITUATION

• Due to the ongoing conflict and the economic crisis, Yemen faces the largest food security emergency in the world. Countrywide, nearly 17 million people—approximately 56 percent of Yemen’s population—will experience Crisis (IPC 3) or worse levels of acute food insecurity through early 2020, according to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET).*

• Persistent conflict, rising basic food prices, reduced labor opportunities, depleted productive assets, and plummeting wages drive humanitarian needs in Yemen, with many Yemeni households relying on emergency food assistance to meet their basic needs. In 2019, scaled-up food assistance in districts with the most food-insecure families—including households facing Catastrophe (IPC 5) levels of acute food insecurity— provided relief to some worst-affected families’ by improving their access to food; however, large gaps remain and sustained humanitarian assistance is required to prevent worse outcomes.

• While ongoing humanitarian assistance is likely preventing millions more people from experiencing worse levels of food insecurity, Famine (IPC 5) remains a credible threat in Yemen. Prolonged operational disruptions at the country’s critical ports or damage to key infrastructure would likely result in Famine conditions, according to FEWS NET. Additionally, FEWS NET projects that macroeconomic conditions will continue to deteriorate through January 2020, disrupting household livelihoods limiting purchasing power, and restricting access to food.

RESPONSE

• USAID’s Office of Food for Peace (FFP) enables UN and nongovernmental organization partners to provide emergency food assistance—including U.S.-sourced wheat, beans, and vegetable oil, as well as food vouchers redeemable for food baskets in local markets— to Yemen’s most vulnerable families.

• FFP contributions in Fiscal Year (FY) 2019 to date include more than $385 million to the UN World Food Program (WFP). WFP aims to reach approximately 12 million severely food-insecure Yemenis monthly with in-kind food assistance and food vouchers.

• FFP also partners with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization to coordinate international organizations responding to food insecurity in Yemen. In FY 2018, FFP also supported the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to distribute ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF) to treat children suffering from severe acute malnutrition in Yemen.