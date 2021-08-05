Yemen - Flow Monitoring Points | Non-Yemeni Migrant Arrivals and Yemeni Returnees in June 2021 [EN/AR]

IOM Yemen DTM’s Flow Monitoring Registry (FMR) monitors key migrant arrival and Yemeni return locations on Yemen's northern border with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and southern coastal border. Enumerators placed at Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) record arrivals of migrants and returning Yemeni nationals in order to identify different patterns and types of migration, and to provide quantitative estimates to help define the population of irregular migrants entering the country. FMR is not representative of all ﬂows in Yemen and should be understood as only indicative of the individuals recorded at FMPs during the timeframe indicated. Access constraints limit the ability to collect data at some migrant arrival points.

From 01 to 30 June 2021, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 3,545 migrants arrived in Yemen. The migrant caseload was 89 per cent Ethiopian and 11 per cent Somali, with 100% of those tracked heading for Saudi Arabia. The migrants are predominantly male (80%), with 11 per cent women, seven per cent boys and two per cent girls also among the travelers.

Through June reporting period, 993 migrants arrived from Somalia and were recorded at flow monitoring points of Ber Ali 763 migrants and Eyn Bamabad 230 migrants in Shabwah governorate. Al Aarah flow monitoring point in Lahj governorate saw the highest number of migrant arrivals, with 2,232 migrants arriving from Djibouti.