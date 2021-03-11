Yemen - Flow Monitoring Points | Non-Yemeni Migrant Arrivals and Yemeni Returnees in February 2021

IOM Yemen DTM’s Flow Monitoring Registry (FMR) monitors key migrant arrival and Yemeni return locations on Yemen's northern border with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and southern coastal border. Enumerators placed at Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) record arrivals of migrants and returning Yemeni nationals in order to identify different patterns and types of migration, and to provide quantitative estimates to help define the population of irregular migrants entering the country. FMR is not representative of all ﬂows in Yemen and should be understood as only indicative of the individuals recorded at FMPs during the timeframe indicated. Access constraints limit the ability to collect data at some migrant arrival points.

From 01 to 28 February 2021, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 1,255 migrants arrived in Yemen. The migrant caseload was 87 per cent Ethiopian and 13 per cent Somali, with 89 per cent of those tracked heading to Saudi Arabia and 11 per cent towards Yemen. The migrants are predominantly male (78%), with 11 per cent women, eight per cent boys and three per cent girls also among the travelers.

Through February reporting period, 585 migrants arrived from Somalia and were recorded at Eyn Bamabad (425 migrants) and Ber Ali (160 migrants) flow monitoring points in Shabwah governorate. Al Aarah flow monitoring point in Lahj governorate saw the highest number of migrant arrivals, with 670 migrants arriving from Djibouti.