Yemen - Floods (YMS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 June 2020)

Heavy rain has been affecting several Governorates of the country (in particular Hadhramaut, Shabwa and Al Mahrah) since the last few days, causing widespread floods and resulting in casualties and damage.

According to media reports, 16 people died in eastern Hadhramaut and central Shabwa. Around 130 people have been displaced, 25 houses flooded and hundreds of livestock have been killed by flood events in Hadhramaut.

The authorities deployed emergency teams to rescue people trapped in valleys by the floodings.