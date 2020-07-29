Yemen - Floods (YMS, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 July 2020)

Since the past week, heavy rain has been affecting western Yemen (particularly Al-Hodeidah, Ibb, Hajjah, Lahj, Shabwah, Abyan, and Sana'a Governorates), triggering floods that have resulted in casualties and damage.

Media reports, as of 28 July, 17 fatalities (of which 13 across Al-Hodeidah, 3 in Hajjah and one across Ibb). In addition, more than 50 houses were destroyed across the aforementioned Governorates.