Yemen
Yemen - Floods (YMS, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 July 2020)
Since the past week, heavy rain has been affecting western Yemen (particularly Al-Hodeidah, Ibb, Hajjah, Lahj, Shabwah, Abyan, and Sana'a Governorates), triggering floods that have resulted in casualties and damage.
Media reports, as of 28 July, 17 fatalities (of which 13 across Al-Hodeidah, 3 in Hajjah and one across Ibb). In addition, more than 50 houses were destroyed across the aforementioned Governorates.
Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over western and central Governorates, with locally very heavy rain over the already affected ones.