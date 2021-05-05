Yemen
Yemen – Floods update (DG ECHO, UN, INGOs, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 May 2021)
Heavy rain triggered flash floods and floods across parts of Yemen, resulting in multiple large-scale damage and casualties in Aden, Abyan, Al Dhale’e, Lahj, Hadramaut, Marib and Taiz.
Initial reports indicate that some 3,730 families (22,380 individuals) have been affected, the majority being Internally - -Displaced Persons (IDP). These figures are expected to rise, with some of the affected areas remaining inaccessible to date.
The needs differ per governorate, but main sectors of need are food, shelter, non-food items and WASH.
DG ECHO partners are present and providing an emergency response to the affected population through the Rapid Response Mechanism, and by providing cash and food assistance. In addition, assessments are undertaken to identify the flood related needs in collective IDP sites.