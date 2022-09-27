Yemen - Floods (UN OCHA, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 September 2022)

From mid-July iuntil 18 September, severe flooding caused by heavy rainfall impacted several governorates of Yemen, leading to civilian casualties and loss of infrastructure. Since 25 August, more than 130 road sections, 80 water sources, 52 schools and health centres, 10 dams and water reservoirs were damaged in Amran, Al Hodiedah, Al Mahwit, Hajjah, Raymah, and Taiz Governorates.
Authorities reported that an estimated 231,000 people (33,000 households) have been affected by floods in 120 districts of 14 governorates of Yemen during the last month. Humanitarian partners were able to verify 16,800 households from 25 August to 18 September.
Humanitarian organisations, including DG ECHO partners, are assisting the affected population with food assistance, emergency shelter, WASH and non-food items, cash and are conducting needs assessments.
On 27 September moderate rainfall is forecast over western Yemen, while no heavy rainfall is expected on 28 September. DG ECHO and partners will continue to monitor the situation in the next weeks, as food insecurity, malnutrition and water borne disease could worsen.