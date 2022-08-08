Yemen - Floods (Floodlist, Reliefweb, NOAA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 August 2022)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting northern and central Yemen (in particular Hajjah, Al Jawf, Saada, and Ma’rib Governorates) since 3 August, causing floods and flash floods that have resulted in casualties and damage.
Media report, as of 8 August, 13 fatalities, nine of which occured in Hajjah City (Hajjah Governorate), two in Saada Governorate, and two more in Khabb wa ash Sha’af District (Al Jawf Governorate). Same sources also report more than 3,400 affected people across the Ma’rib Governorate. In addition, a number of destroyed houses and several damaged houses were reported across all the affected Governorates.
Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rainfall is forecast over western Yemen, including parts of the already affected Governorates.