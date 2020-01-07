Yemen: Floods - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) Update n° 002 DREF n° MDRYE007

Summary of major revisions made to the emergency plan of action:

The current operation has gone through severe logistical and access constraints since it started. The operation was planned to start the distribution by using the existing stock to be replenished. Later the Yemen Red Crescent Society (YRCS) decided to distribute the freshly procured items as relief to the affected communities. 85% of procurement of NFIs has been finalized, however, during the implementation period, the southern part of Yemen faced escalation in conflict. This impeded the smooth custom clearance and mobilization of goods from Aden to respective targeted locations for relief distributions. This situation was approached with a local procurement of items which had strong challenges on ensuring quality and availability of items as per our standards.

During the extended one month of the operation, transportation of procured items faced major challenges in obtaining clearances and travel permits for transporting items between north and south of Yemen, similar to what ICRC and other humanitarian actors are facing. To overcome this situation, coordination with ICRC took place to use their channels to support in facilitating and obtaining clearances at the check points between the north and the south of the country, besides permits from authorities to transport the goods to the targeted locations. This coordination will enable smooth transport of goods to the targeted locations with no difficulties, to be distributed by YRCS. These distributions remain imminent according to YRCS verified beneficiary list, and valid based on the coordination that YRCS made with the authorities and the targeted communities that are expecting the assistance to be delivered. In addition, since no humanitarian actor supported the affected communities with NFIs, this assistance would be still required to be delivered to the targeted people. However, an additional extension of the operational implementation period is required to ensure proper security and logistic planning to finalize distributions to fulfil the objective of this operation.

The present Operation Update plans an extended timeframe of one month to ensure the final implementation of household distributions in the targeted areas. The proposal is therefore to finalize the operation by 31st January 2020.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Since the mid of May, Yemen experienced heavy rainfall in different parts of the country, causing widespread floods, which were reported since the second week of June requiring immediate assistance. According to the needs assessments conducted from 11 June, at least twelve governates have been affected: Aden, Marib, Taiz, Hajja, Ibb, Al Bayda, Al Jawf, Dahmer, Rhymah, Lahj Hadramaut and Sa’ada.

According to the preliminary information, on 17 June, from the National Authority for the Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Recovery (NAMCHA), 80,000 people, including Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and host families, have been affected by the flash floods. Among them, Hajja, Aden, Lahj and Marib were the main areas with IDPs camps being affected along with the local communities.

The population in the affected areas have lost their livelihoods, essential assets and belongings. The areas were also impacted by subsequent floods during August especially in Hajja. The humanitarian actors have serious concerns about the possible deterioration of the health situation due to the current cholera outbreak or recently with other potential evolving situations like dengue fever in Hajja.