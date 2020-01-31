Yemen: Floods - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) Operation Update n° 003 DREF n° MDRYE007

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

The current operation has gone through operational constraints and it is at the final stage for distributions in the targeted governorates. Household items have been distributed to 700 families in Aden and Lahj. Final distributions are prepared for the coming days in Hajjah and Saada. YRCS management and volunteers in both northern branches are ready for immediate distribution of the household items once delivered on site. This operation is closely coordinated with ICRC in facilitation of necessary customs clearance for the mobilization of the relief items.

The present Operation Update plans an extended timeframe of two months to ensure the final implementation of household distributions in the targeted areas.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Since the mid of May, Yemen experienced heavy rainfall in different parts of the country, causing widespread floods, which were reported since the second week of June and required immediate assistance. According to the needs assessments conducted from 11 June, at least twelve governates have been affected: Aden, Marib, Taiz, Hajja, Ibb, Al Bayda, Al Jawf, Dahmer, Rhymah, Lahj Hadramaut and Sa’ada.

According to the preliminary information, on 17 June, from the National Authority for the Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Recovery (now called SCHMCHA), 80,000 people, including Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and the host families, have been affected by the flash floods. Among them, Hajja, Aden, Lahj and Marib were the main areas with IDPs camps being affected along with the local communities.

The population in the affected areas have lost their livelihoods, essential assets and belongings. The areas were also impacted by subsequent floods during August especially in Hajjah. The humanitarian actors have serious concerns about the possible deterioration of the health situation due to the current cholera outbreak or recently with other potential evolving situations like dengue fever in Hajjah.