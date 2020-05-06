Yemen: Floods - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF n° MDRYE009

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

During the month of April, Yemen has experienced heavy rains which caused flash floods in different governorates of the country requiring immediate assistance. On 21 April, a tropical storm hit the southern coast of Yemen with highest impact in Lahj, Aden, Taiz, Ad Dali’, Abyan and Hadramawt. According to preliminary assessments, at least 150,000 people were affected across 13 governorates, including 64,000 internally displaced people. According to the UNOCHA Flash Floods Update No.21 and Flash Floods Update No.32, the health authorities in Aden reported on 22 April the deaths of seven people, including four children, while two people were missing. In Crater District, a family of four were reported to have died when their house collapsed, and in Mualla District, three people died and another 27 were injured. In Aden City, local authorities reported that 66 houses were damaged or destroyed. There is widespread damage to private and public property, including many vehicles and food stocks, and some basic services have been cut. The Ministry of Electricity reported a total power outage in Aden City; there was a possibility that power might be restored to some districts within 48 hours, while pumped drinking water was being restored after it stopped for 24 hours. At sites, for internally displaced people (IDPs) across southern governorates, initial assessments indicated that at least 5,537 displaced families were affected by the rains in 69 locations. In Mualla District in Aden, 100 families from the local community have been displaced by the floods besides flooding to two schools.

On 21 April, the Yemeni Government declared the situation in Aden City “a disaster zone” and Prime Minister called on relief organizations to support the government in responding to the situation. In addition to the tropical storm, heavy rains were also reported in other governorates affected such as Sana'a Capital "Amant Alasimh", Sana’a Governorate, Hajja and Marib. The flooding has caused destruction to roads, bridges, and blocked access to affected areas, which resulted in temporary disruption to humanitarian activates.

On 10 April 2020, the first case of the COVID-19 was reported in Yemen. Yemen is already facing access constrains and insecurity. Current flooding affected areas which witnessed increased conflict and displacement in the last three months. Since the beginning of 2020 violence has been increasing across multiple locations in Yemen, including in Sana’a, Ma’rib, Al Jawf, Al Hodeidah, Ad Dali’, and Ta’iz governorates. Sana'a, Ma’rib, Ta’iz, and Dhamar will likely experience heavy rain in the coming days, aggravating the impact on infrastructure and hampering access to communities affected by flooding. The rainy season in Yemen lasts from March to October. More rainfall and flooding is expected across the affected areas. Cholera, malaria, and dengue fever is expected to increase in Yemen in the upcoming months in line with the rainy season.