Yemen: Floods - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF n° MDRYE007 Final Report

Description of the disaster

Beginning in May 2019, Yemen experienced increasingly heavy rainfall in different parts of the country, leading to widespread floods in June that required immediate assistance. According to the need’s assessments conducted from 11 June, at least twelve of the 22 governates were affected: Aden, Marib, Taiz, Hajjah, Ibb, Al Bayda, Al Jawf, Dahmer,

Rhymah, Lahj Hadramaut and Sa’ada.

On 17 June, the National Authority for the Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Recovery (now called SCHMCHA), reported that up to 80,000 people, including Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and the host families, were affected by the flash floods. Among them, Hajjah, Aden, Lahj and Marib were the main areas with IDPs camps being affected along with the local communities.

The population in the affected areas lost their livelihoods, essential assets and belongings. The areas were also impacted by subsequent floods in August, especially in Hajjah. Humanitarian actors in the country continue to have serious concerns about the possible deterioration of the health situation due to the current cholera outbreak as well as recently with other potential evolving situations like dengue fever in Hajjah.