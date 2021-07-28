Yemen – Floods (DG ECHO, UN, local sources, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 July 2021)

Floods have killed at least 14 people over the last few days after unseasonal rainstorms hit the majority of southern governorates. The rains are expected to continue in the coming two days. Local and international humanitarian partners are conducting assessments, but report logistical challenges in reaching those in need due to roads being cut. At least 1,000 households are in need of basic services, including at least 90 families in the Marib area and 400 in Taizz. The assessments and response are being coordinated by the Executive Unit (main point of entry for internally displaced people) and UN OCHA.