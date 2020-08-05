Yemen - Floods (DG ECHO, UN, INGOs, NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 August 2020)

More floods due to heavy rain have been affecting the country over the past few days, resulting in an increasing number of fatalities and damage, particularly at internal displacement sites.

The most affected Governorates are Marib, Dhale, Abyan, Hadhramaut, Ibb, Hodeidah and Hajjah. DG ECHO-supported partners are assessing and providing emergency response in the most affected governorates.

DG ECHO's partner the International Organisation for Migratiion (IOM) assessed 26 internally displaced persons (IDPs) hosting sites, where more than 4,500 IDP households are in need of shelter, non-food items, food and water, sanitation and hygiene support. IOM teams are providing emergency shelter and WASH support while also carrying out flood risk reduction activities.

On 5-6 August, moderate to heavy rain is expected across western Governorates.