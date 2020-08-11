Yemen - Floods (DG ECHO, UN, INGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 August 2020)

Severe weather continues to affect central, coastal and western governorates of Yemen. Most affected governorates include Dhamar, Amran, Marib, Amanat al Alasimah, Hodeidah, Hajjah. Mahweet, Ibb, Dhale, Abyan and Aden, with associated deaths and forced displacement being reported.

ECHO supported Rapid Response Mechanism, under the lead of UNFPA, has provided immediate assistance to 1,274 flood displaced households, with ongoing response aimed at providing support to additional 2,918 families across most affected locations.

Follow up emergency shelter/NFI and multi-purpose cash assistance is ongoing by ECHO supported partners. Concerns remain over the pressure exercised by severe rains on various dams across the country, including locations with high concentration of displaced households in makeshift shelters.