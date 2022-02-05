Yemen: Floods 2021 - Operation Update Repor n° 1, DREF n° MDRYE010

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

The DREF operation budget has been increased from CHF 205,332 to CHF 498,314 to cover an additional 1,700 households, bringing the overall target to 2,700 households or 18,900 people. The request came as a result of detailed assessments of needs and gaps conducted by the Yemen Red Crescent Society (YRCS) in governorates affected by the floods which necessitated an urgent need to scale up the intervention. Based on the findings of the assessment, YRCS has made additional distributions from its emergency relief stocks from their warehouses, both at HQ and branches. Therefore, YRCS has submitted a request for a second allocation of funds to replenish the depleted stocks via procurement in the local market as available.

The scaleup was in response to unmet needs identified during the detailed assessment in five more governorates of Hadrmout, Hajjah, Al Mahrah, Shabwah, and Sana’a bringing the operation to reach approximately, 18,900 people who were affected and assisted.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Following a rainy season that was delayed in Yemen, many governorates have experienced rains of varying intensity accompanied by thunderstorms since July 2021. Starting the first week of August, YRCS branches reported that heavy rainfall and associated flooding had impacted up to 31,300 households across the country.

Floods affected about 18 out of 22 governorates of Yemen with most affected being Dhamar, Amran, Al Mahwit, Marib, Ibb, Sana’a City, Sana’a, Hajjah, Al Hodeidah, Al Jawf, Al Bayda, and Al Dhale, extending also to Lahj, Shabwah Al Mahrah, Raymah, Socotra, and Hadramout governorates since the start of the rainy season, causing loss of life and property. Shelter, household items, food assistance, clean water, and health and care services were identified as the immediate needs. During the initial rapid assessment, the YRCS assessment team, various organizations, and agencies encountered significant challenges in reaching the affected population as most roads were blocked by floods. This necessitated a second round of detailed assessments that the YRCS team conducted from the end of August to early September 2021 in various branches to identify unmet needs and gaps in response.