Yemen

Yemen: Flooding affects thousands

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original
Yemen has been experieincing heavy rains since March. © UNHCR

Over the past 24 hours heavy rains have caused more flooding in Yemen, leaving 8 people dead and dozens of houses damaged or destroyed. More than 14,000 people have been affected across 21 sites for internally displaced persons in Aden, which has been declared a disaster zone.

Heavy rains have also been reported in Raymah, Taizz and Ibb.

Read more on United Nations OCHA

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Related Content