Yemen
Yemen: Flooding affects thousands
Over the past 24 hours heavy rains have caused more flooding in Yemen, leaving 8 people dead and dozens of houses damaged or destroyed. More than 14,000 people have been affected across 21 sites for internally displaced persons in Aden, which has been declared a disaster zone.
Heavy rains have also been reported in Raymah, Taizz and Ibb.
Read more on United Nations OCHA
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
- To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.