Yemen - Flood Update 26 April 2022 - Ma’rib (Reporting date: 27 April 2022)

IOM DTM visited two sites in Ma’rib District on 26 April 2022 to verify reports of flooded displacement camps. DTM found that approximately 100 households were affected by rains that severely damaged camp structures.

The families are in need of food, shelter and non-food items. As of the time of reporting no humanitarian support has been provided.

The two main affected sites are Abu Janab and Al Rweik Al Sharqi , which are located approximately 125km or 2.5 hours by car from Ma’rib city.