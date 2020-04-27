Yemen Flood Susceptibility - Analysis Methodology, March 2020

Introduction

Flooding has inflicted devastating consequences upon Yemen in the past. Unfortunately, due to climate change, flood events are predicted to increase in frequency, magnitude and seasonality globally. Floods cause loss of life and property damage, consequences which are more impacting on vulnerable communities like those affected by the Yemeni crisis. Floods are among the most frequent and costly natural disasters in terms of human and economic loss. Mitigating the effect of natural disasters is becoming ever more relevant in the Yemen humanitarian crisis intervention due to the looming climate crisis.

This country-wide analysis aims to provide humanitarian actors with an improved understanding of the exposure of vulnerable populations to flooding in Yemen. Though this analysis does not represent comprehensive hydrological predictions, it can serve as a means to inform humanitarian programming with relation to flood risk and preparedness.