Yemen: Flood Snapshot (as of 30 September 2022)

Situation Overview

The period between June and August was characterized by heavy rain and widespread flooding across Yemen, destroying property and livelihoods, including damage to critical infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and in some areas, loss of lives. Partners reported that 72 people were killed. According to Agrometeorological Update by FAO, reported from 1-31 Aug, over 80 per cent of Yemen would experience heavy rainfall, with large portions inundated as floods swept through the country. Yemen experienced a cumulative amount of about 2,500 mm, which was 45 percent higher than the rainfall experienced in August 2021. Humanitarian partners verified that 73,854 families were affected across the country. Most of those affected live in displaced sites and settlements where shelters, livelihoods, and water sources were damaged. This resulted in a dire humanitarian situation for the affected families amid limited funding. Hajjah, Al Jawf, Al Hodeidah, Amanat Al Asimah, Amran, Ma’rib, and Sana’a Governorates were the hardest hit by torrential rains and flooding. Aid organizations provided immediate relief to affected families with the limited resources available. However, the lack of partners, particularly in Al Baydha, and Al Dhale, is attributed to the slow response to the affected. Joint coordination with authorities at the hub and national level contributed to timely information sharing.

Yemen suffers from a circle of flooding yearly, affecting mainly IDPs living in the waterways. There is a need to engage with the authorities for alternative sites for the IDPs and invest in durable solutions by bringing on board the Disaster risk reduction players to help