Yemen: Flood Snapshot (As of 30 May 2021)

Overview

Torrential rains and flooding that started in mid-April and continued into May have resulted in casualties as well as caused widespread damage to infrastructure in 37 1 districts across 14 governorates of Yemen, with Aden, Lahj, Dhamar, Abyan and Ma’rib governorates most affected.

Extensive damage was incurred by property and structures including sites hosting internally displaced persons (IDPs), houses, farms, roads, power networks and sewage systems. During such flooding events, children face a heightened risk of injuries, displacement, family separation, psychosocial distress, disease and death. As of 23 June, some 6,438 families have been impacted, mostly displaced families residing in inadequate shelters, up to 4,468 of whom required some form of urgent humanitarian assistance.

To facilitate a swift response, humanitarian partners operationalized a nationwide Flood Preparedness Plan and mobilized to provide inter-sectoral assistance to people in need. To date, partners have delivered assistance through the rapid response mechanism and met needs relating to food, shelter and non-food items, health, nutrition, protection and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) while CCCM partners helped verify figures and continue working on flood mitigation measures at site level.

With Yemen’s rainy season lasting from April to August, humanitarian partners are also readying to respond to future storms and floods