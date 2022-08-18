Yemen: Flood Snapshot (As of 18 August 2022)

Situation Overview

The period between mid-July and mid-August was characterized by heavy rains and widespread flooding across Yemen resulting in destruction of property and livelihoods, damage to critical infrastructure such as roads and, in some areas, loss of lives. Humanitarian partners estimate that 36,205 families have been affected across the country. The majority of those affected are in displacements sites and settlements where shelters, livelihoods and water sources were damaged. Governorates such as Hajjah, Al Jawf, Al Hodeidah, Amanat Al Asimah, Amran, Ma’rib and Sana’a were among the hardest hit by torrential rains and flooding. Despite funding shortfalls, aid organizations acted quickly to provide immediate relief to affected families. However, huge gaps remain as emergency response supplies are depleted. Assessments were also ongoing in many affected areas, while humanitarian partners, including national and international NGOs, UN agencies, and Red Crescent partners, continued to respond to the immediate needs of affected and displaced people.