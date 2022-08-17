Yemen: Flood Emergency Situation Report, Issue 1 (17 August 2022)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The districts of Ma’rib City and Ma’rib (Al Wadi) and Abs currently have the highest concentration of affected families. OCHA and sub-national clusters are coordinating with partners to mobilize a response given floods continue to pose a serious threat to displaced populations.

Heavy rainfall is expected to continue until 20 August, likely causing further displacement of households especially in lowlands of Al Hodeidah, Al Mahwit, Hadramawt, Hajjah, Lahj, Raymah, Sa’dah, Sana’a, Shabwah and Ta’iz governorates.

Intense rains and devastating floods are continuing across Yemen -- affecting shelters, livelihoods and water sources of approx. 35,000 households, mostly in displacement sites and settlements.

HEALTH NEEDS

Aid agencies including WHO are conducting rapid needs assessments to determine the number of people affected and identify most urgent needs. In areas where partners have conducted initial needs assessments, the immediate needs include shelters, plastic sheets, food, household items, and hygiene kits.

WHO RESPONSE

WHO participated in a joint visit with the Supreme Council for the Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (SCMCHA) to the Al Hazm District in Al Jawf Governorate to assess the impact of the floods and coordinate the response as/where needed.

In Mareb Governorate, WHO has deployed four specialized trauma care teams and six duty ambulances -- three teams and three ambulances to Mareb General Hospital; and one team and three ambulances to Kara General Hospital. WHO has also set up 34 epidemiological early warning detection points, and is supporting rapid response teams (RRTs), surveillance officers, data entries and eDEWS with stocks of drugs and medical supplies for emergency response (emergency kits). Additional support is also being provided to five therapeutic feeding centers (TFCs).

In Hodeidah and Hajjah Governorates, WHO has prepared a comprehensive Heavy Rainfall & Floods Preparedness & Response Plan, with WHO as a Cluster lead agency supporting RRTs, surveillance officers, data entries and eDEWS monthly incentives payments. Emergency response kits have also been distributed in Hajjah (120 kits), Al Hodeidah (92 kits), Al Mahaweet (35 kits), and Raymah (24 kits). WHO has coordinated with the Al Hodeidah Central Public Health Laboratory (CPHL).