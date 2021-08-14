Yemen: Flash Update #3 Humanitarian Impact of Flooding | 12 August 2021

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Starting in late July, and for the second time this year, torrential rains and widespread flooding hit Yemen, damaging infrastructure, destroying homes and shelters and causing deaths and injuries. Local media has reported that a bridge linking the Al Musaymir area of Lahj Governorate with Ta’iz City was damaged, while authorities in Sana’a reported that operations at several Al-Thawra Hospital units were temporarily suspended due to heavy rains. There were also reports of the authorities in Sana’a dispatching teams to rescue four people in two drowning incidents at Shahak dam in At Tyal District and Sayan dam in Sanhan District. Unconfirmed media reports further indicate that two civilians were killed by thunderstorms in Hajjah Governorate and seven girls, aged 8 to 10 years, were killed by flash floods as they were gathering wood in Abyan’s Al Mahfad District.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) had issued a warning on 25 July of heavy rains and potential flooding in some areas, and the Meteorological Authority in Sana’a issued warnings of heavy rains causing flooding in low-lying areas on 5 August and again on 10 August. On 3 August, the authorities in Sana’a approved the formation of a single-window system, comprised of representatives from the Civil Defence Authority and other local executive authorities, to streamline the emergency response after flooding cut off several major streets in Sana’a City.

HUMANITARIAN IMPACT AND NEEDS

As of 12 August, an estimated 13,596 families were reportedly impacted by heavy rainfall and associated flooding across the country. The largest impact on displaced families was reported in Hajjah, Ma'rib, Sana’a, and Ta’iz governorates.

Floods were also reported in Al Hodeidah, Al Mahwit, Sana’a City, Al Bayda, Al Maharah, Shabwah, Abyan, Ta’iz, Aden, Lahj, Ad Dali', Ibb, Sa'dah, Hadramawt and the Red Sea coast, reportedly causing losses of life and property.

In Ibb Governorate, the main and secondary paved roads, which were overdue for maintenance, have been further damaged by recent heavy rains. Some key roads which have been poorly maintained, including the Ibb-Sana’a road, have sustained damage, affecting civilian movements including by increasing travel time, and adding additional logistical challenges for the movement of humanitarian personnel and supplies. Aid partners have identified a need to consider development interventions to rehabilitate key roads, including the Ibb-Sana’a road.

In Amran Governorate, families living in Al-Mahm IDP site, which is located in a low-lying area, have been severely affected by floods. In coordination with the local authorities, Camp Management and Camp Coordination (CCCM) Cluster partners are assessing a new site location near the market in Raydah City to move the affected families to safety.

Most information on the floods remains preliminary; clusters and aid partners are currently conducting detailed assessments. Available information indicates that urgent needs include shelter, non-food items (NFIs), food assistance, clean water and health assistance. Aid workers reported significant challenges in reaching the affected population as many roads have been blocked by flood water.