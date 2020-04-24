Yemen

Yemen - Flash floods update (YMS, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 April 2020)

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

  • Heavy rain have been affecting south Yemen, particularly the Aden Governorate, since 21 April, triggering flash floods and causing casualties and damage.

  • Media report, as of 24 April, 10 fatalities, 30 injured people, as well as several damaged buildings and blocked roads across the Aden City.

  • Widespread damages to Internally Displaced People (IDPs) sites in Sana’a, Marib, Hajjah, as well as Aden governorates.

  • Over the next 24 hours, moderate to locally heavy rain is forecast over west Yemen.

Related Content