Yemen - Flash floods update (YMS, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 April 2020)

Heavy rain have been affecting south Yemen, particularly the Aden Governorate, since 21 April, triggering flash floods and causing casualties and damage.

Media report, as of 24 April, 10 fatalities, 30 injured people, as well as several damaged buildings and blocked roads across the Aden City.

Widespread damages to Internally Displaced People (IDPs) sites in Sana’a, Marib, Hajjah, as well as Aden governorates.