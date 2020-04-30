Yemen: Flash Floods Flash Update No. 3 (As of 30 April 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Torrential rains and flooding which started in mid-April continued across the country. Flooding has damaged roads, bridges and the electricity grid, and contaminated water supplies, cutting access to basic services for thousands of people. In Sana’a, flooding caused widespread disruption to services as the city was inundated by floodwaters. In Aden, power cuts have continued since the floods of 21 April. There is heightened risk of diseases such as malaria and cholera. Already, more than 110,000 cases of suspected cholera have been recorded across 290 of Yemen’s 333 districts since January this year, with growing fears that the number of cases will spiral. More heavy rains and thunderstorms are expected in the east and parts of the western coast, as well as in desert areas in Marib, Al Jawf, and Shabwah governorates.

HUMANITARIAN IMPACT AND NEEDS

An estimated 21,240 families (148,680 people) have been affected by flooding in 13 governorates since mid-April.

Conditions are hardest for thousands of families already displaced who have lost shelter, food rations and household supplies. In Marib Governorate, torrential rains affected 6,286 families including 7 fatalities while 250 people were injured. The rains also caused houses to collapse, and damaged infrastructure making some roads impassable in Raymah Governorate and Marib City and surrounding areas. In Sana’a and northern governorates, at least 9,146 families were affected, with Sana’a City and most parts of Sana’a governorate particularly badly hit by flooding. Over 5,130 families have been affected in Hajjah Governorate alone, and partners have reported severe damage to shelters at sites for internally displaced persons (IDPs) as a result urgent needs for WASH interventions and food assistance are required. An estimated 4,764 households have been affected in IDP sites in southern governorates, including 1,812 families in Aden, 1,037 in Abyan, 917 in Taizz and 770 in Lahj governorates. In Aden City, the worst affected areas are Crater and Mualla.

HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE

Despite limited financial resources to mount a robust flood response and to sustain ongoing operations, humanitarian partners have continued scaling up the response to flood-affected communities across the country. They are providing lifesaving assistance, including food, WASH, health, nutrition, shelter and non-food items as well as protection services.