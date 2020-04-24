Yemen: Flash Floods Flash Update No. 2 (As of 23 April 2020)

Situation Overview

Following heavy rains and flooding in some parts of the country, over the past week, torrential rains and flooding heavily hit Aden City and governorates in the south on 21 April. Flooding caused multiple casualties and large-scale damage in Aden, Lahj, Abyan, Taizz, Al Dhale’e, Shabwah and Hadramaut governorates. On 22 April, health authorities in Aden reported the deaths of seven people, including four children, while two people were missing. In Crater District, a family of four were reported to have died when their house collapsed, and in Mualla District, three people died and another 27 were injured. In Aden City, the authorities reported that 66 houses were damaged or completely destroyed. There is widespread damage to private and public property, including many vehicles and food stocks, and some basic services have been cut. The Ministry of Electricity reported a total power outage in Aden City; there was a possibility that power might be restored to some districts within 48 hours, while pumped drinking water was being restored after it stopped for 24 hours. At sites for internally displaced people (IDPs) across southern governorates, initial assessments indicated that at least 5,537 displaced families were affected by the rains in 69 locations. In Mualla District in Aden, 100 families from the local community have been displaced by the rains and flooding to two schools.

On 21 April, the Yemeni Government declared the situation in Aden City a disaster zone and Prime Minister Dr. Moeen Abdul Malik called on relief organizations to support the government in responding to the situation and on 22 April, the Southern Transitional Council issued an urgent appeal for support. In coordination with OCHA, the Camp Management and Camp Coordination (CCCM) Cluster worked with the Executive Unit for IDPs (ExU) to assess needs and mobilize an immediate response at IDP sites. The Shelter/Non-Food Items (NFIs), Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Health and Protection and the Food Security and Agriculture (FSAC) clusters, are working to respond to immediate needs in all the areas affected.

Elsewhere, on 21 April heavy rains are reported to have caused damage to infrastructure and buildings and caused a fatality in Al Jafariyyah District, Al Raymah Governorate when part of a house collapsed. There were reports that in Al Jabin and Bilad Attaam districts, rains caused landslides displacing hundreds of families and making roads impassable. The Supreme Council for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (SCMCHA) reported that more than 1,200 families were affected by rains and flooding in Abs District in Hajjah Governorate and partners are seeking to verify this. Across the Sana’a hub area, the rains and flooding are reported to have injured a total of 80 people, 7 of them critically.