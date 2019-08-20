Yemen: Flash Floods Flash Update No. 2 As of 19 August 2019

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Rains intensified in recent weeks across the country, leading to a sharp increase in the number of families affected by flash floods and damage to shelter and infrastructure, including water networks. While most western governorates were affected by the heavy rains, Al Hudaydah and Al Mahwit have suffered the most damage – particularly in Az Zaydiyah, Al Hali, Al Khawkhah and Al Qanawis districts in Al Hudaydah and Milhan District in Al Mahwit. IDPs and host communities in these areas saw their shelters, houses, livestock and livelihoods washed away in the floods. Overall, IDP sites have been most impacted, forcing many to seek shelter in public buildings, including schools, or with relatives. In Sana’a Governorate, heavy rains and floods damaged shelters in IDP sites in Hamdan and Bani Hushaysh districts. Several IDP sites in Al Jawf, Al Mahwit, Amran, Dhamar, Ibb, Hajjah, Al Hudaydah and Taizz governorates also suffered damage. Flash floods were reported within the Red Sea Coast area and Taizz Governorate. Partners are carrying out assessments to determine overall needs and targeted response to affected families.

NAMCHA appealed to the humanitarian community for assistance to 1,400 IDPs families affected by the floods and in need of urgent assistance.

In some areas, floodwaters polluted safe drinking water sources and caused significant damage to the water networks resulting in an increased need for water trucking assistance as well as chlorine tablets and water containers. Overflowing wastewater and stagnant water will also increase the risk of waterborne or vectorborne diseases in these areas, including cholera.

Areas prioritized for assistance included: in Al Hudaydah Governorate: Al Qanawis District and all its surrounding villages (11 areas), Az Zaydiyah District and all its surrounding villages (8 areas), Alluheyah District and all IDP sites. In Sana’a Governorate, most urgent needs areas included Dharwan, Alraqahand Al Azraqeen IDP sites in Hamdan District, and Al Etizaz Muhamasheen site in Bani Hushaysh District. In Al Mahwit Governorate, Milhan District was severely affected with several houses collapsed in Mahal Al Ghayl,

As Surur village in Bani Wahb sub-district, causing the death of at least three people. In addition, many houses were damaged in the following villages: Ad Dafnah, Al Faqih, Ar Rawdah, Al Qasabah, Al Qarah, Al Mandhar, and Al Masbaqah.

Throughout the Eid Al Adha holiday, partners continued to conduct assessments and to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to flood-affected populations, as outlined below. With more rain forecast for the coming days and school starting in a few weeks, humanitarian partners remain on the alert.