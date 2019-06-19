Yemen: Flash floods Flash Update No. 2 As of 17 June 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

• 9,000 more people affected by rains and floods, bringing the total number of affected people across Yemen to about 80,000.

• The rains have subsided but impact remains significant - thousands of affected people need shelter, food, non-food items.

• Ten humanitarian agencies are supporting the rapid assessment of flood-related needs across southern governorates.

• Partners are mounting a response to assist 4,000 IDP and host families in Hajjah Governorate.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The number of people in Yemen affected by recent torrential rains and flooding has increased to close to 80,000 in more than 10 governorates. On 14 June, the Executive Unit for IDPs in Aden provided new figures showing that an additional 1,529 displaced families (9,174 people) are affected by floods in Hadramaut, Abyan and Hajjah governorates. Assessments have so far been conducted in 23 sites in southern governorates; more are ongoing, particularly in Aden.

The new caseload is an addition to more than 3,000 flood-affected displaced families (18,000 people) that were initially identified following heavy rains between 7 and 9 June in Aden, Lahj, Taizz and Hadramaut governorates; and brings the number of affected families in 6 southern governorates to 4,585 (27,510 people). These include 879 displaced families (over 5,270 people) in 15 areas of Abyan Governorate, 393 (2,358 people) in 13 sites in Hajjah and 257 (1,542 people) at two sites in Al Abr District in Hadramaut.

In recent days, the rains have been less intense but the impact of two weeks of heavy rains and floods in early June remains significant. In Aden, the road to Al Turbah which was partially closed to traffic by the recent rains thereby hindering movement, has been re-opened. Removal of debris washed down from the mountain continues.

Hajjah remains the most affected governorate, with authorities reporting that the number of affected families exceeded the 8,000 (48,000 people) previously reported. The worst affected districts are Abs and Khayran Al Muharraq where over 500 host families (3,000 people) and 3,200 displaced families (19,200 people) need assistance.

In Al Jawf Governorate, a rapid assessment by a local partner in Rajuzah District has found that 140 families are affected by floods in the three areas of Al Rashed, Al Goul, and Al Serar where 9 water wells are contaminated.